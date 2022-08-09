CHICAGO — Eight men previously convicted of murder in cases linked to disgraced former Chicago Police detective Reynaldo Guevara saw their criminal charges dropped Tuesday morning.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is scheduled to hold a press conference to discuss the cases later in the day.

To date, more than 20 murder convictions tied to the retired detective’s investigations have been tossed out.

Guevara, who worked out of the CPD’s Area 5 on the West Side during the late 1980s and early 1990s, has remained the subject of scores of lawsuits filed by men who, for years, claimed that their convictions were faulty and based on fabricated evidence, manipulated lineups and witness intimidation by Guevara.

In sworn testimony taken in those lawsuits, the retired detective has repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.

Guevara retired in 2005 and has since moved to Texas. He has, so far, collected more than $1.2 million in pension payments.

As of earlier this year, the city has spent more than $75 million to investigate, defend and settle cases linked to Guevara’s misconduct.

