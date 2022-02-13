74-year-old woman injured after car crashes into South Side building

CHICAGO — A 74-year-old woman was injured Sunday morning when a car crashed into a residential building on the city’s South Side, according to police.

Police said a 21-year-old man was driving a red SUV in the 8700 block of South Michigan Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m. when the driver lost control of his vehicle, slamming into a building at the intersection of 87th Street and Michigan Avenue.

The driver was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 74-year-old woman was also taken to University of Chicago Hospital and is in stable condition.

The crash necessitated the evacuation of 10 of the building’s residents, who have said these incidents have been relatively common over the past 10 years.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.