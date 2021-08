CHICAGO — A 70-year-old man on a bicycle died Tuesday evening after he struck a parked truck.

Just before 5:20 p.m., authorities responded to the 1400 block of South Museum Campus Drive on the report of a person down.

Police believe a 70-year-old man was bicycling northbound when he struck a truck that was parked. The man was transported to Northwestern, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck was cited for a no parking violation.