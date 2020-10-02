7-year-old Chicago boy dies after semi crashes into vehicle on Indiana toll road

GARY, Ind, – A 7-year-old Chicago boy died after a crash on the Indiana toll road Thursday morning.

Just before 10:45 a.m., police responded to the 12 mile marker of I-90 in Gary on the report of a crash involving a semi.

After an investigation, police believe several vehicles were stopped partially in the right lane. People were outside of their vehicles attempting to capture a stray dog that had run onto the interstate.

A blue 2017 Chevy Volt was traveling eastbound when the driver reduced its speed. A semi truck traveling behind rear-ended the Volt, causing severe damage.

A 7-year-old Thathcer Swanson, of Chicago, died as a result of the impact. A man and a woman suffered severe injuries.

Police said the 51-year-old semi truck driver was not injured. It is unknown if he was cited or faces any charges.