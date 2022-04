CHICAGO — A 7-year-old boy was critically injured after being struck by an SUV Thursday night in Humboldt Park.

At around 6:35 p.m., authorities responded near the area of W. Iowa and N. Hamlin and on the report of a pedestrian struck.

Chicago fire said a 7-year-old boy was struck by an SUV at a high-rate of speed. The boy was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but he was stabilized.

The driver fled the scene. CPD did not give a description of the offending vehicle.