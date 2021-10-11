7-vehicle crash on Kennedy Expressway leaves 1 dead

CHICAGO — A crash involving seven vehicles on the Kennedy Expressway late Sunday night left one person dead and several people injured, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said the crash occurred on I-90 northbound near Natoma Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m., killing one person and leaving several others injured.

According to police, all other individuals hospitalized are expected to survive, although it was unclear how many people were transported.

There is currently no information detailing how the crash occurred, and all northbound lanes have been reopened just before 7 a.m.

Early Morning Traffic Alerts:



*OB Kennedy – CLOSED Bryn Mawr to Cumberland due to fatal crash investigation.



*IB Dan Ryan jammed approaching the Jane Byrne Interchange due to construction blocking 4 lanes til 5 a.m. pic.twitter.com/35PEj7KB1G — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) October 11, 2021