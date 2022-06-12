HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Seven children were injured early Sunday when the vehicle they were riding in was involved in a rollover crash on I-90.

According to Illinois State Police, the children were in a vehicle driven by their mother and traveling on the eastbound lanes near Higgins Road in Hoffman Estates around 12:30 a.m. State police said the vehicle hit the left wall and crossed lanes of traffic and rolled over into the ditch on the right side of the road.

All of the children were taken to the hospital. State police said five of the children were “significantly injured.” Four of them have “serious to life-threatening injuries.” The other two children were treated for minor injuries.

The mother was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, state police said.

Lanes of I-90 were closed for several hours as authorities investigated. All lanes were reopened around 4:30 a.m.