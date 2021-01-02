7 children found in vacant Humboldt Park apartment; Woman questioned

CHICAGO – Chicago police are questioning a woman after seven children were found living in a vacant apartment on the West Side.

Police said they were called to do a well being check at a building in the 700 block of North Trumbell Avenue in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood around 4 p.m. Friday. A person at the scene told police someone was inside a first floor apartment that was vacant.

Inside the apartment police said officers discovered seven children; a 14-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy and a 23-month-old.

Police said all seven children were taken to the hospital in good condition.

Police are questioning a 31-year-old woman. Police have not said what the woman’s relationship is to the children.

No other information was provided.