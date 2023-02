CHICAGO — A 65-year-old woman has been reported missing on the South Side.

Shirley Washington was last seen on Saturday in the area of the 4400 block of South Drexel.

She is known to frequent a McDonald’s location at 740 E. 47th St.

Washington is 5’5″, 175 lbs., with brown eyes and a brown/black wig.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 312-747-8380.