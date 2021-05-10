65-year-old man critically injured in North Side high-rise fire

CHICAGO A fire at a 12-story senior living building in the city’s Uptown neighborhood early Monday morning has left a 65-year-old man in critical condition, according to Chicago fire officials.

According to fire officials, first responders arrived to the building at 920 West Lawrence Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m. and discovered the fire was originating from a 3rd-floor residence.

The blaze was contained to a single unit, where a couch was burning. A 65-year-old man was rescued and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

One Chicago police officer was evaluated at the scene and refused EMS transport.

