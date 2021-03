CHICAGO – A 62-year-old man was shot in the back in Chicago’s Avalon Park Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the man was shot just before 3 p.m. on S. Anthony Avenue and 70th Street. Officers say the man was walking on the sidewalk when he heard gunshots and realized he was shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital. At this time, his condition is unknown.

No suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.