62-year-old man killed while driving in Bronzeville is Chicago’s first homicide of 2021

CHICAGO — Chicago police responded to several shootings in the first few hours of 2021.

A 62-year-old man was the city’s first homicide of the year. Police said the man was driving southbound in the 4700 block of South King Drive around 3:15 a.m. when shots were fired.

The man was struck and drove his car into a vacant lot then crashed in an alley.

The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck and was later pronounced dead, police saie.

In an unrelated shooting, two people were struck while inside a South Side home just after midnight.

Police said the man and woman, both 51, were sitting in the living room of a home when shots were fired outside. The man was struck in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The woman suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to the hospital and is also in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.

