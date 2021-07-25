6 years after woman, boy disappear from Gary, family still seeks answers

GARY, Indiana — Six years ago Sunday, 2-year-old King Walker and his aunt 21-year-old Diamond Bynum disappeared from a family member’s home in Gary.

The family said when a loved one woke up from a nap July 25, 2015, at the house in the 500 block of Matthews Street, the two were gone. Bynum has special needs and walks with a limp. King would now be 8 years old. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an image of what he may look like now.

Bynum’s mother La Shann Walker was among those who gathered Sunday to speak to media and raise awareness that their family members have still not been found.

“I want to scream it out to the tallest mountaintop. I want everybody to hear, everybody to know that my children – my daughter and my grandson — is missing,” she said. “We don’t know at this point where they are. They could be in a different state, possibly a different country.”

King’s parents, Joshua Williams and Ariana Walker were also in attendance.

“It’s literally the hardest thing in the world to deal with,” Ariana Walker said.

At the times they two were reported missing, search parties went door to door and the FBI got involved.

King’s parents said they are frustrated the investigation has turned up nothing.

“As his dad, I feel as though I’m supposed to be doing more, but I don’t know what I’m supposed to be doing,” Williams said. “And that’s what affects me the most.”

They family is asking detectives for more frequent updates on where the investigation stands.

“They haven’t contacted us with any type of information on what they’re doing,” Williams said.

“I’m just so tired of going through this,” La Shann Walker said. “This has been six years that I have to force people to do their job. … I need some answers. I need to know what happened. I need closure.”

At the time of her disappearance, Diamond Bynum was 4’8″ and 238 lbs. She has brown eyes and walks with a limp. Diamond has Prader-Willi syndrome, which renders a diminished mental capacity.

If you have any information on the disappearance of King and Diamond, please call the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1214 or the National Center for Mission & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

Gary Police did not returned WGN’s request for comment about the case and the family’s concerns.