6-year-old girl killed, father shot while sitting at McDonald’s drive-thru in Homan Square

CHICAGO – Authorities tell WGN that a father and his 6-year-old girl were shot in the city’s Homan Square neighborhood while sitting at a drive-thru at McDonald’s. The girl did not survive.

The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Roosevelt and Kedzie in Chicago’s Homan Square.

According to police, the father of the 6-year-old was transported by Chicago Fire paramedics to John H. Stroger Hospital. Chicago police transported the girl to Stroger, where she was pronounced dead.

