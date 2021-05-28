6-year-old boy, woman killed in Joliet head-on crash

JOLIET, Ill. — A 6-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman were killed in a head-on crash in Joliet.

Police say the woman was driving a sedan near Channahon and Hollywood roads around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, when she veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a pick-up truck.

The woman and a 6-year-old male passenger were transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center, where they later died.

Two girls, 7 and 12, who were also in the sedan, were taken to Silver Cross Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the 48-year-old male driver of the pick-up truck was taken to the same hospital but later flown to Loyola Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

