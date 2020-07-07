WATCH LIVE
6 shot in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO — Six people were shot in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday near 76th and Loomis.

A group was hanging out on the street when someone began shooting in their direction.

Two men are in critical condition. A woman and three other men are in good condition.

No one is in custody.

This shooting follows a violent Fourth of July holiday weekend in Chicago, where 87 people were shot and 17 people were killed. Two children were among the dead.

