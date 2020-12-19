6 shot at party in Burnside

CHICAGO – Six people were shot at a party early Saturday on the South Side.
According to police, officers were called to the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in the city’s Burnside neighborhood around 12:30 a.m.
Police said a person entered the Get Glammed Beauty Bar and started shooting.
A 41-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital in serious condition.
A 36-year-old women and four other men were wounded and taken to hospitals. Police said those five people are in fair condition.
No one is in custody.
Police are investigating.