6 shot at party in Burnside

CHICAGO – Six people were shot at a party early Saturday on the South Side.

According to police, officers were called to the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in the city’s Burnside neighborhood around 12:30 a.m.

Police said a person entered the Get Glammed Beauty Bar and started shooting.

A 41-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A 36-year-old women and four other men were wounded and taken to hospitals. Police said those five people are in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.