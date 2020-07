CHICAGO — Six people were shot, two were killed, in a drive-by shooting on the city’s Far South Side.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 12000 block of S. Prairie.

The victims were standing on the sidewalk when someone in a tan colored sedan opened fire.

One man and a woman were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Four other victims are said to be in good condition.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.