FOX LAKE, Ill. — Six people were transported from a nursing home to a local hospital for exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms in Fox Lake, according to fire officials.

Ambulances from Grayslake, Fox Lake, Round Lake, Lake Villa and Spring Grove were all used to transport the patients.

All of the patients transported were reported to be in stable condition. Officials said this is the largest transport of COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic.