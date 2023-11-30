CHICAGO — A fire in an apartment complex in West Chicago sent a firefighter and six other people to the hospital.

The fire happened near the 800 Block of Burr Oak Circle around 1 a.m. The Fire Chief said the injuries are minor and the firefighter is being treated for exhaustion.

A report said some people jumped from the second and third floors to escape. Families who live in the building are now displaced.

Fire crews are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

WGN is actively investigating the incident and will update as more information is provided.