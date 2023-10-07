CHICAGO — Fire officials say ten people, including four Chicago police officers, are injured after a shooting and crash on the city’s South Side on Saturday.

Fire officials say the shooting happened near the 7100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Grand Crossing and the crash happened near East 54th Street and South State Street in Washington Park.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a male is in critical condition and a woman is in fair condition after they were shot near the Third District police station on Saturday afternoon and eight others were injured following a crash in Washington Park.

Fire officials say four people were taken to the hospital in fair condition and the three officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fire officials added that a fourth officer who was injured transported themselves to an unknown location.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash, and fire officials did not provide details on how the shooting and the crash are connected.

This is a developing story, stay with WGN News for the latest updates.