CHICAGO — Six people are hospitalized after authorities say a vehicle crashed into pedestrians Sunday in Irving Woods on Chicago’s Far Northwest Side.

According to Chicago fire, the crash occurred at the Cook County Forest Preserve near the 8600 block of W. Irving Park Road.

First responders transported all victims in conditions ranging from good to critical to nearby hospitals. According to paramedics, three people went to the hospital in critical condition, two were in good condition and one was stable.

Bystanders who spoke with WGN News said an elderly woman, possibly in her 90s, was driving and accidentally hit reverse, causing her to strike several people.

“The people who witnessed the incident, they said they were right by it, and I guess the lady tried to stop the vehicle, but I guess she put it in reverse, and the car dragged her with the door open,” bystander Magdalena Zylinska told WGN News. “Apparently, she fell out of the vehicle, and she has severe skin loss.”

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN News for updates.