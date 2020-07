HAZEL CREST, Ill. —A 6-month-old girl’s death in south suburban Hazel Crest has been ruled a homicide, according to an autopsy.

Officials say Nyla Hollis was injured in the 2000 block of 170th Street about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. She later died at South Suburban Hospital.

According to the Cook County medical examiner, Nyla died of multiple injuries from child abuse.

No further information has been provided by police at this time.