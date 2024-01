CHICAGO — A crash on the city’s West Side left six people injured and a bus stop shelter badly damaged on Monday.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. near Central Park Avenue and Roosevelt Road in North Lawndale.

Two damaged vehicles were spotted at the scene, including one that was still lodged inside a CTA bus stop shelter.

Six people were hospitalized following the crash, but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash.