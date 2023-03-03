CHICAGO — Two people were critically hurt in a multivehicle crash Friday night near Chicago’s Rush University Medical Center.

Crews with the Chicago Fire Department responded to the area of W. Flournoy Street and Ashland Avenue on Chicago’s Near West Side.

Three vehicles were involved. All told, six people were injured in the crash. All victims are male adults, paramedics added.

In an update from police, officials said the male driver of a 2021 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound when it swerved into the southbound lanes to avoid a vehicle. The Charger struck a rideshare driver and his passenger in a red Nissan. The impact caused the red Nissan to crash into a Ford Expedition.

According to police, the 44-year-old male driver of the Charger and a 31-year-old male passenger in the Nissan suffered severe injuries. Both were rushed to Stroger Hospital.

Four other males in Charger were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one was injured in the Ford Expedition.

The crash remains under investigation.