CHICAGO — Six people were injured in a car crash involving a city police vehicle in Woodlawn, according to Chicago fire.

Ambulances transported all six with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash at 67th and Stony Island around 2 p.m. According to police, officers were attempting to pull over a vehicle when the driver of that vehicle reversed their car and struck the CPD squad car.

The suspect vehicle drove away from the scene, police added.

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.