CHICAGO — Six people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Chicago Transit Authority on the city’s Near West Side.

According to a witness, a car cut off the CTA bus near Ashland and Ogden, causing the city vehicle to crash into a large traffic control box.

The vehicle that allegedly cut off the CTA bus did not stop at the scene, said Mark Balentine, who called 911.

“We were sitting there smoking a cigarette and I did see a car jot out around the bus,” Balentine said. “As she jotted out around the bus, [the CTA bus] hit the curb and then hit the utility [box] and trash can.”

CTA personnel responded to WGN News’ request for comment, saying, in part, that the bus operator “made contact with a traffic control box while attempting to avoid making contact with an auto[mobile].”

There is no suspect vehicle description available at this time.

Police are investigating.