5th CTA employee dies from COVID-19

CHICAGO — A fifth CTA employee has died from the coronavirus.

Pedro Gafare died Sunday.

According to his daughter, he was hospitalized for a month before his death.

In a statement, CTA said:

It is with great sadness that CTA announces the passing of a fifth member of the CTA family from COVID-19.

The employee was a bus operator who joined the CTA in 2012.

“The entire CTA family extends its heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, loved ones and colleagues of this dedicated bus operator,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “We will collectively remember and honor this employee’s service and commitment to Chicagoans and our city.”