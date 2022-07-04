CHICAGO — Fifty-five people have been shot, seven fatally, in Chicago as the extended Fourth of July weekend continues. Those shot include a 10-year-old boy who was inside his home when he was shot three times.

The latest shooting happened in the Parkway Gardens apartments near the corner of 65th Street and King Drive close to midnight Monday. The shooting left four people injured.

Those shot range in ages between 17 to 34. most of them in serious to critical condition.

The 10-year-old was shot while in his home Sunday. The shooting happened near the corner of South Wallace and Englewood avenues a little after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the boy was in his bedroom when he felt pain.

He was shot in the ankle and twice in the buttocks.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.