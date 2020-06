CHICAGO — A 54-year-old man is dead after a shooting on the city’s North Side.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of North Marshfield in Rogers Park.

Officers said people in a vehicle stopped to talk to a group standing outside. The group then began shooting at the vehicle and a passenger was struck in the leg.

The 54-year-old was riding his bike and is believed to be an innocent victim.

No one is in custody.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.