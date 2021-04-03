54-year-old man injured in ultralight aircraft crash in Huntley

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

HUNTLEY, Ill. — A 54-year-old man was injured in an ultralight aircraft crash in Huntley early Saturday evening, according to police.

Police said first responders were alerted to a downed ultralight aircraft just before 6:55 p.m. in an open field near Powers Road and Samantha Lane.

Upon arrival, a 54-year-old man was found to be injured from a rapid descent of several hundred feet, and was treated by Huntley fire personnel before being transported to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.

The condition of the man is currently unknown.

The ultralight aircraft was described as a carbon paramotor ultralight, which police describe as essentially a parachute with a fan motor attached to the operator.