54 shot, 13 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence

CHICAGO — It was another violent weekend in Chicago with 54 people shot — 13 fatally.

One of the latest shootings happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of North Pulaski in Garfield Park.

Police said a 28-year-old woman was sitting in a vehicle with another person, when someone walked up and fired shots.

The woman was shot in the back and a 26-year-old man was also struck, according to police.

Both victims were transported to Stroger Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The man is listed in critical condition.

In another incident Sunday, a 35-year-old man was shot in the head on the 6100 block of South Throop Street around 4 p.m.

Police say a group of people were sitting on a porch when two people got out of a vehicle and fired shots in their direction, striking four people.

Witnesses say they were not the intended targets and were caught in the crossfire.

Police Supt. David Brown is expected to address the weekend violence Monday morning.