A man was killed Saturday when a portion of a vaulted sidewalk collapsed on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

The man was doing repair work on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of West 23rd Street in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood around 11 a.m. The man removed a portion of the sidewalk which then fell on him, the Chicago Fire Department reports.

The man, who the Cook County Medical Examine identifies as 53-year-old Angel Robles, was pronounced dead at the scene.