52-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A 52-year-old man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago’s Irving Park neighborhood Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the victim was the rear passenger in a car with two other men traveling eastbound on the 4100 block of West Irving Park Road at approximately 4:45 a.m. Monday morning.

According to police, a blue Honda Odyssey with four Hispanic men inside approached, with someone inside the van opening fire.

The victim was struck in the left leg and sustained a graze wound to the right leg. The two other men in the car were not injured.

The victim was driven to Community First Hospital and was later transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

The man was later pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic at approximately 7:02 a.m.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.