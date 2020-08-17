52 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence

CHICAGO — At least 52 people were shot, five fatally, over the weekend in Chicago.

According to The Sun-Times, a 12-year-old boy and six teenagers were among those wounded since Friday.

In a recent incident, a 15-year-old boy was shot just after 3 a.m. Monday near 73rd and South Shore Drive. Police said he is in good condition, but was uncooperative and refused to answer any questions regarding the shooting.

Another shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of W. Ferdinand. According to police, three individuals were in a vehicle when a grey sedan approached and four men exited and began firing shots. A 26-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 22-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. An 18-year-old woman was shot in the left shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

In another incident, a group was standing on the sidewalk in the 2400 block of S. Trumbell when someone in a black sedan fired shots. Police said a 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 27-year-old man was shot in the right leg and also taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition. A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition, where he later died.

In another incident, police said three victims were sitting on steps in the 3600 block of W. Polk just after midnight Monday, when four unknown men approached and began shooting. A 23-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Another 23-year-old man was shot in the left ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 25-year-old woman was shot in the foot and self-transported herself to Mount Sinai in fair condition.

No one is in custody in any of these shootings. Area Four detectives are investigating.