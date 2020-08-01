$500,000 grant makes way for compassion giveaway in North Pullman

CHICAGO – A $500,000 grant helped pave the way for a compassionate giveaway Saturday to North Pullman residents.

Along 103rd Street Saturday morning was the result of a two-month marathon of work. It was made possible by a $500,000 grant thanks to Burlington Stores.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and this is the first time that we’ve had this type of support. Due to the rioting and protesting,” said Bridget Outlaw with Daughters of Destiny Enterprises. “It’s like the Calvary you know like the old cowboy movies where you see the calvary come and rescue you? This is a calvary of Hope for our community.”

Members of Chicago police were on hand and rapper Waka Flocka Flame.

“It’s a human thing. Reproduce to love and not hate,” he said. “It sounds corny and cliché for the people who don’t wanna listen but for those who do know they know this is life.”

More than 2,000 showed up for clothes, jewelry and more.