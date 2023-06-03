CHICAGO — Fifty cyclists embarked on a 50-mile tour across Chicago Saturday to raise money for an after-school program committed to helping children in underserved communities.

By The Hand Club For Kids is an after-school program designed to “take kids by the hand” and help them navigate their educational journey, from kindergarten all the way to college.

The club’s roots began more than two decades ago with 16 children from Cabrini Green. Now-a-days, it serves more than 1,700 kids at club facilities on the City’s South and West Sides.

In addition to raising money for the organization Saturday, cyclists also stopped at ‘By The Hand’ sites across the City in an effort to highlight different programs run by the club.