CHICAGO — A Chicago family continues searching for a missing postal worker nearly five years after her disappearance.

Kierra Coles disappeared on Oct. 2, 2018, from an area near East 83rd Street and South King Drive, in the city’s Chatham neighborhood.

Surveillance video captured her leaving her apartment, dressed in her work uniform. Her car was later found on that block with her purse and phone inside.

Coles was three months pregnant at the time that she went missing.

She would have turned 31-years-old last Sunday. Her family marked her birthday by asking the public for any tips or information that may help them find her.

Anyone with info on Coles’ disappearance can leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.