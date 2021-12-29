5-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in downtown hotel pool

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-year-old who was pronounced dead at a hospital after being found unresponsive in a Chicago hotel’s swimming pool.

The girl was discovered unresponsive Tuesday afternoon in the pool at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel at Water Tower Place on the city’s near North Side, police and fire officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department said the child was rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital in cardiac arrest and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The child was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office as Tabitha Shields.

The cause of her death was under investigation late Tuesday and no additional details were immediately available, officials said.