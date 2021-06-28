5-year-old girl among three killed in Metra train-vehicle crash

CHICAGO — New details continue to emerge following Sunday’s fatal Metra train-vehicle crash in East Beverly on Chicago’s Far South Side.

The train crash claimed the lives of two adults and one child.

A 5-year-old girl killed in the crash was identified as Essence Ransberry. A 38-year-old woman, believed to be Essence’s mother, was identified as Joneisha Ransberry. The other adult in the vehicle may have been a cousin of Joneisha Ransberry. His name has not yet been officially released.

Yellow police tape remained at 107th and Vincennes Avenue one day after the force of a train pushed the vehicle about half a mile down to 103rd Street. The front cab of the train derailed due to impact.

At the time of the crash, 41 passengers were on the train. Three passengers suffered minor injuries. The train’s engineer and conductor also suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Upon impact, passengers told WGN there was a lot of confusion as several tried to figure out what was going on.

“I couldn’t tell at the time if someone had hit the emergency brake or someone had been hit. It just happened so fast to even think about really what was going on, and then you saw debris coming past the windows,” said passenger Jamie Smith. “I overhead people being like ‘I think we hit a car, I think we hit a car.'”

A Metra spokesperson said Sunday that footage from train collision would need to be downloaded, processed and reviewed as part of their investigation.

