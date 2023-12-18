CHICAGO — A five-year-old child living at a temporary migrant shelter in Pilsen has died after falling ill, the mayor’s office said.

According to a statement released by the mayor’s office, the child was identified as 5-year-old Carlos Martinez who was living in the temporary shelter located in the 2200 block of South Halsted Street.

Reports said the child was suffering from a medical emergency and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital where he passed away shortly after.

The mayor’s office said officials are providing support to the family and are still gathering information on the incident.

WGN is actively following the incident and will update as more information is recovered.