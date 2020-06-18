5-year-old boy, 19-year-old critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

CHICAGO – Authorities are investigating a double shooting that has critically injured a 5-year-old boy and a 19-year-old in Back of the Yards Thursday.

Just after 5 p.m., authorities responded to the 700 block of West 50th Place on the report of a shooting.

A 5-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were sitting on a porch when they were shot. The 19-year-old was shot in the abdomen and the boy was shot in the buttocks.

They were transported in critical condition and have been stablized, Chicago fire said.

We have a crew on the way and will update this story once more information becomes available.