CHICAGO — Five teens were taken to the hospital from a high school in Uptown Wednesday afternoon after consuming an edible, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters said one teen girl was taken to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition, while four other teens were taken to the hospital in fair condition after ingesting a type of edible.

All five teens were taken from Uplift Community High School to either Lurie Children’s Hospital or Weiss Memorial Hospital.

It is unclear where each teen was transported, and what time the incident occurred.

No other information is available at this time.