CHICAGO — Five teenagers were injured after crashing into a fire hydrant with a stolen vehicle on the city’s South Side, according to police.

Four girls and a boy were traveling in a Chevy sedan at a high-rate of speed in the 6900 block of South Lowe Avenue, when they crashed into a fire hydrant around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Authorities said a 14-year-old girl was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, a 13-year-old girl was transported in stable condition to Stroger Hospital, a 14-year-old boy was transported in stable condition to Stroger, a 14-year-old girl was transported in stable condition to Comer Children’s and a 13-year-old boy was transported in stable condition to Comer Children’s.

Police said the car the teens were in was reported stolen.

A weapon was recovered at the scene. The incident is under investigation.

No further information has been provided at this time.