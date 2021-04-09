5 seriously injured in Calumet Heights crash

CHICAGO — Five people were seriously wounded in a crash in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

Police said the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday at Stoney Island Avenue and 87th Street. A car occupied by three people in their 20s struck another vehicle with two women, ages 70 and 63, inside.

All five victims from the two vehicles were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and U of C Medical Center, all in either serious to critical condition.

No further information has been provided at this time.

The crash is under investigation.