5 injured in Albany Park’s 4th shooting since Friday

CHICAGO — A investigation is underway after five people were shot, two critically injured, in Albany Park.

This is the fourth shooting in Albany Park since Friday.

This latest shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of West Lawrence. Police say a group was standing on the sidewalk, when someone in a white Nissan sedan began firing shots.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the right hand and taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in serious condition. A 15-year-old was shot in the leg and abdomen and also transported to Swedish Covenant. The teen is listed in critical condition.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the right leg and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in fair condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and transported to Illinois Masonic in critical condition. A 27-year-old suffered a graze wound to the chest and was also transported to Illinois Masonic.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police.