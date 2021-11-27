5 people rescued from Aurora house fire; 1 in critical condition

AURORA, Ill. — Five people were rescued from a structure fire in Aurora Saturday morning, with one person in critical condition. A total of eight people were displaced.

Aurora fire officials said firefighters responded to the 0-100 block of Jackson Street at approximately 6:12 a.m. Saturday for a report of a fire at a home with people trapped.

First responders witnessed several residents hanging out of two windows in the front of the building on the second floor, with heavy smoke quickly overtaking them.

A ladder was located in the backyard and was used to rescue five victims.

Four of the five victims were rescued by medic units that initially arrived at the scene, firefighters found an adult man unconscious in the home’s basement. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A total of five people were treated and taken to the hospital. Two adult men, ages 33 and 47, along with two teen girls, ages 14 and 15, suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The man in critical condition is believed to be in his 30s. Additionally, one of the police officers who assisted in the rescue efforts went to the hospital and was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.