CHICAGO — The Immigrant and Refugee Rights Committee held their first meeting under the new city administration on Wednesday to discuss the possible creation of five new shelters for migrants who are sleeping at Chicago police stations.

The five shelters prosed would be able to house 2,500 people.

The locations being considered for the five shelter are: the former Marine Corps Reserve Center on Foster Avenue, the Broadway Armory in Edgewater, Taylor Park, the Community Justice Center on the city’s south side, and a former CVS Pharmacy building in Little Village.

Discussions of the need to find more spaces to convert them into shelters for migrants, but the bulk of the meeting was spent on Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration laying out long-term plans to help them.

According to Illinois State Senator Cristina Pacione-Zayas, there were nearly 5,000 individuals in 12 shelters, with over 650 of those migrants located at police stations around the city.

OEMC confirmed Wednesday that migrants continue to arrive in large numbers and more are even on the way today.

Additionally, Mayor Johnson’s administration made it clear to committee that they would include them in their plans to address this humanitarian crisis.

From January to June, a total of $101.3 million has been spent on efforts to support the migrant influx. $72.6 million being spent on staffing for the shelters, $10.6 million on costs for non congregate leases, among the costs, $9.1 million on meal facilities, $4.1 million on facility maintenance and operations, among other costs.

As the city looks for more permanent solutions, the city is also eyeing a $25 million expenditure, which would provide six months of rental assistance for more than 6,500 migrants. On top of $15 million to help fight homelessness.

Mayor Johnson’s Administration also mentioned they will provide weekly updates on the city’s migrant response, so that community members don’t feel blindsided, saying this will allow council members to know which facilities are being considered.