5 more convictions tied to corrupt Chicago cop thrown out

CHICAGO — Five more convictions tied to a corrupt Chicago police officer were thrown out Thursday.

Prosecutors said in court they are still in the middle of an ongoing review of the other cases — all connected to convicted former Chicago police sergeant Ronald Watts and his team.

Over the course of a decade, Watts and his unit framed and shook down residents in Chicago’s Ida B Wells housing complex, planting drugs on those who did not pay up.

In a statement Wednesday, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx called it a step towards righting the wrongs of the past. But attorneys with the exoneration project said prosecutors and the city are not moving fast enough, not only in addressing wrongful convictions, but in releasing reports and disciplining officers involved who are still on the force.

So far, more than 100 convictions tied to Watts and his team have been overturned.