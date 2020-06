CHICAGO — A five-month-old was seriously injured after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. Monday on the inbound Dan Ryan at 58th Street.

The baby was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Overnight crash on the Dan Ryan leaves a 5-month old baby in critical condition.



Investigation underway. All Local lanes heading NB are diverted off at 59th St. Traffic can re-enter at 55th. pic.twitter.com/aLOCIse5bc — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 8, 2020

An investigation into the crash is underway.

